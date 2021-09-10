Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,641 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after buying an additional 407,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,439,000. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,919,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,870,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,606 shares of company stock worth $4,779,923 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS opened at $86.71 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.02 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.77.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.