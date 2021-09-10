Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 11.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 30.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 22.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 in the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $142.09 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

