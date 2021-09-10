Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Gap Up to $4.46

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.59. Selecta Biosciences shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 1,447 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on SELB. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $501.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 195,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.