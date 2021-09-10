SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Sells $468,797.07 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $468,797.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $167,960.08.
- On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00.
- On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $8,700.00.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18.
NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $29.25.
SEMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.
SEMrush Company Profile
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
