SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Sells $468,797.07 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $468,797.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $167,960.08.

On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,433,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

