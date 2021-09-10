Sensyne Health’s (SENS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SENS. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 349 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 349 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Sensyne Health alerts:

Sensyne Health stock opened at GBX 151 ($1.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £248.85 million and a PE ratio of -7.48. Sensyne Health has a 52-week low of GBX 53.10 ($0.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.28.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sensyne Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensyne Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.