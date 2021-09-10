Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0348 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $156.84 million and $662,136.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,150,375,854 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,934,331 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

