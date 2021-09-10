Sether (SETH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $907.00

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. Sether has a total market cap of $490,453.01 and approximately $907.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sether has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Sether coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00059256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00160369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00043704 BTC.

About Sether

SETH is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

