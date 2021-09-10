SG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 81,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SciPlay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

SciPlay stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.53. 16,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,808. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. SciPlay Co. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

