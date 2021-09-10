SG Capital Management LLC Sells 4,762 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

SG Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.75. 109,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,997. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 907.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.25 and its 200 day moving average is $143.26. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

