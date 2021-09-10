Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Gap Down to $21.40

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.40, but opened at $20.48. Shattuck Labs shares last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

The firm has a market cap of $882.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $44,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $110,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,335.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,209 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

