Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Shares Up 35.4%

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) shot up 35.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.52. 50,645 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 652% from the average session volume of 6,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shinsei Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Shinsei Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Business, Global Markets and Individual Business. The Institutional Business segment provides corporate and syndicated loans, acquisition finance, ship finance, healthcare finance, finance for startup, private equity, renewable energy finance, real estate non-recourse finance, project finance and rehabilitation finance services.

