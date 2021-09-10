Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ SCVL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.04. 4,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,531. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

