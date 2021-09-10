Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 1.7% of Alpha Family Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after purchasing an additional 143,601 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,500.98. 14,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,965. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,516.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1,319.32. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

