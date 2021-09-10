Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SHL. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €53.58 ($63.04).

ETR:SHL opened at €57.30 ($67.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 12-month high of €61.50 ($72.35). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.53.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

