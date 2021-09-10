Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SHL. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €53.58 ($63.04).

ETR:SHL opened at €57.30 ($67.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 12-month high of €61.50 ($72.35). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.53.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

