Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.30.

SGTX stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. Sigilon Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $188.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

