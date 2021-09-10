Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,472,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the period. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.