Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Down to $26.23

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.23, but opened at $25.42. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 184,868 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the first quarter worth about $1,047,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth about $426,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

