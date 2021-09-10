Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Down to $26.23

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.23, but opened at $25.42. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

