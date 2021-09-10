Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,954,000 after purchasing an additional 701,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,456,000 after purchasing an additional 293,179 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,383,000 after purchasing an additional 278,868 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,817,000 after purchasing an additional 264,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,600,000 after purchasing an additional 234,440 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRTX stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.48. 4,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,607. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.60 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.93.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.25.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

