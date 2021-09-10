Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Makes New $870,000 Investment in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the first quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eargo by 126.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eargo by 132.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the second quarter worth $290,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eargo alerts:

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

EAR traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. 7,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,479. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.30 million and a PE ratio of -16.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11. Eargo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.