Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,181,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.8% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,537,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,798,678,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.06. 77,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

