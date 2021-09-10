SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) is Nuance Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,391 shares during the period. SJW Group comprises approximately 3.7% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SJW Group worth $210,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SJW Group by 2,035.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJW. Barclays began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

SJW traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.08. The stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.58 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.26%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

