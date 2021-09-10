Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares fell 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.59. 172,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,901,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $902,542.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 823,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,566. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skillz by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after buying an additional 18,591,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Skillz by 149.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,143 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Skillz by 57,128.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,573 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,547,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,800,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

