SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $490.55 Million

Brokerages predict that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will report $490.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $421.35 million to $662.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $281.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%.

SM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,317 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $4,700,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SM Energy by 481.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 244,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,991. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 6.14. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.