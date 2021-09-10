SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) PT Set at €46.00 by Berenberg Bank

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Monday.

ETR:S92 opened at €37.30 ($43.88) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57. SMA Solar Technology has a 52 week low of €34.84 ($40.99) and a 52 week high of €71.80 ($84.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €43.73 and a 200 day moving average of €46.29.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

