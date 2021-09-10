SmartCash Price Tops $0.0064 on Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. SmartCash has a total market cap of $9.08 million and approximately $442,444.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SmartCash has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SmartCash

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

