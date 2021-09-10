Smith Salley & Associates Has $431,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in The Allstate were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, reduced their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $132.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.16. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.