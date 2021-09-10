Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 276.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after acquiring an additional 814,445 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after acquiring an additional 688,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,528,000 after acquiring an additional 607,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.62 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

