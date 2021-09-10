Smith Salley & Associates Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $240.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.65. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

