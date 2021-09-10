Smith Salley & Associates Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

NYSE:BDX opened at $260.15 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.