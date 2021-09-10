Smith Salley & Associates Sells 10,513 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 30,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 191,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

