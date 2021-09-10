Smith Salley & Associates Trims Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250,250 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,261,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,684,000 after acquiring an additional 39,378 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,092,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,590,000 after buying an additional 78,155 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 543,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,957,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 248,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,471,000 after buying an additional 18,532 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI opened at $131.27 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

