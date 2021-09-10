Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Snam from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SNMRF stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Snam has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

