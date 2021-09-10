Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce $3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.57. Snap-on reported earnings per share of $3.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.20.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Snap-on by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,635. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.47. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $138.94 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

