Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Lessened by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 271.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 40.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 14.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its position in Snap-on by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 327,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.20.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNA stock opened at $220.31 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $138.94 and a one year high of $259.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

