Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $12,696,810.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $12,696,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,330 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $6,099,000.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.74, for a total value of $10,060,901.76.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $10,181,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,256 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,314,092.56.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $4,351,245.60.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $319.97 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $990,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $2,387,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $14,858,000. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

