Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Cut to “Neutral” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SEYMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.20 price target for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

