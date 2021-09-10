SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.64.

SWI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 991.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000.

Shares of SWI traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,784. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.09%. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

