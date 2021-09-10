SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Up to $17.27

Shares of SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.27, but opened at $17.98. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOPH shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

