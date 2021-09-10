Souders Financial Advisors Has $399,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 202.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 12.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 7.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

CSX stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

