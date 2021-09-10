Souders Financial Advisors Invests $240,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,986,000. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $168.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

