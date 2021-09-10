Souders Financial Advisors Invests $569,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $1,754,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $133.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $179.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.64 and its 200 day moving average is $125.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

