South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,343 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in South State were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of South State by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in South State by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in South State in the 1st quarter worth about $1,100,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in South State by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 104,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SSB stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South State Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 38.28%.

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South State presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.04.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

