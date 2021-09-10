South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SOUHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. South32 has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

