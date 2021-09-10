South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.74

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 251660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOUHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South32 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South32’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

South32 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

