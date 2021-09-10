Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 58760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 target price on Southern Empire Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Southern Empire Resources alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.65 million and a P/E ratio of 5.86.

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold deposits in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Oro Cruz Property covering 2,160 hectares located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California. The company also owns an 85% interest in the Eastgate Gold Project with 101 unpatented BLM lode mining claims covering 817 hectares located in Churchill County, Nevada.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Empire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Empire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.