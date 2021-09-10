Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $49.23 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.