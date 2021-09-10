Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,483 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 51.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 61.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,089 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.50. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.77.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.