SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Williams H. Bartels Sells 50,000 Shares

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Williams H. Bartels sold 50,000 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Williams H. Bartels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Williams H. Bartels sold 21,453 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $33,037.62.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Williams H. Bartels sold 52,632 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $101,579.76.

Shares of SPAR Group stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $36.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 128.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPAR Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 263.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

