SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 395,565 shares.The stock last traded at $52.02 and had previously closed at $52.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.